Chief Justice of Pakistan hits back at critics

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday hit back at criticsÂ who targeted him after his visit to government hospital in Lahore earlier thisÂ week.

During the course of hearing a case pertaining to drinking water,Â Â the judge said his visit to the medical facility wasÂ in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said it was incumbent upon the judiciary to ensure protection of human lives.Â

"I want to categorically state that i have no interest in becoming a leader.

"Anybody who wants to criticize me can do so. My visit was aimed at saving human lives.Â There was no facility of ventilators in the Meo Hospital," Geo TV reporter quoted the top judge as saying.

The chief justice further said thatÂ protection of basic human rights is judiciary's responsibility under the Constitution.

The chiefÂ justice drew strong criticism fromÂ political parties following his visit to the hospital just days after a bench he was heading disqualified Jahangir Khan Tarin,Â Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General, asÂ member of the National Assembly andÂ spared PTI chairman Imran Khan in aÂ disqualification case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanfi Abbasi.







