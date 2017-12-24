Sun December 24, 2017
December 23, 2017

Chief Justice of Pakistan hits back at critics

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday hit back at critics  who targeted him after his visit to government hospital in Lahore earlier this  week.

During the course of hearing a case pertaining to drinking water,   the judge said his visit to the medical facility was  in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said it was incumbent upon the judiciary to ensure protection of human lives. 

"I want to categorically state that i have no interest in becoming a leader.

"Anybody who wants to criticize me can do so. My visit was aimed at saving human lives.  There was no facility of ventilators in the Meo Hospital," Geo TV reporter quoted the top judge as saying.

The chief justice further said that  protection of basic human rights is judiciary's responsibility under the Constitution.

The chief  justice drew strong criticism from  political parties following his visit to the hospital just days after a bench he was heading disqualified Jahangir Khan Tarin,  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General, as  member of the National Assembly and  spared PTI chairman Imran Khan in a  disqualification case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanfi Abbasi.



