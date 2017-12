Chief Justice of Pakistan hits back at critics

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday hit back at critics who targeted him after his visit to government hospital in Lahore earlier this week.

During the course of hearing a case pertaining to drinking water,  the judge said his visit to the medical facility was in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said it was incumbent upon the judiciary to ensure protection of human lives.Â

"I want to categorically state that i have no interest in becoming a leader.

"Anybody who wants to criticize me can do so. My visit was aimed at saving human lives. There was no facility of ventilators in the Meo Hospital," Geo TV reporter quoted the top judge as saying.

The chief justice further said that protection of basic human rights is judiciary's responsibility under the Constitution.

The chief justice drew strong criticism from political parties following his visit to the hospital just days after a bench he was heading disqualified Jahangir Khan Tarin, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General, as member of the National Assembly and spared PTI chairman Imran Khan in a disqualification case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanfi Abbasi.