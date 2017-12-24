Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan's desire for peace must not be construed as weakness: PM Abbasi

Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said   Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence but "our desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness"

He was addressing 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commission Course passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, December 23. 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

 He said  Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and committed to make the defence of country's  maritime borders impregnable.

Earlier on his arrival at Academy, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi received the Prime Minister.

 Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was presented guard of honour at the start of the parade.

According to Radio Pakistan, a total of one hundred and twenty-nine cadets were passed out including cadets from friendly countries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Maldives, Bahrain and Qatar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more