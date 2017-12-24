Pakistan's desire for peace must not be construed as weakness: PM Abbasi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday saidÂ Â Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence but "our desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness"

He was addressing 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commission Course passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, December 23.Â

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.



Â He saidÂ Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and committed to make the defence of country'sÂ maritime borders impregnable.

Earlier on his arrival at Academy, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi received the Prime Minister.



Â Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was presented guard of honour at the start of the parade.

According to Radio Pakistan, a total of one hundred and twenty-nine cadets were passed out including cadets from friendly countries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Maldives, Bahrain and Qatar.