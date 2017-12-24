Dar on leave: Rana Muhammad Afzal to take charge as State Minister for Finance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD:Â The government has decided to appoint Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, a parliamentary secretaryÂ Â Finance, as State Minister for Finance , in the absence ofÂ Ishaq Dar.
A Minister of State is a junior minister who may assist a cabinet minister or have independent charge of a ministry.
According to Geo TV, the decision to appoint Afzal Khan was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was also present during the meeting.
Geo TV correspondent said Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has confirmed that he has been informed about the responsibilities being assigned to him as Minister of State for Finance .Â
The cabinet division is expected to issue a notification regarding his appointment today.Â The TV channel reported that Khan would take oath asÂ Minister of State on Tuesday.
Ishaq Dar, close aide to Nawaz Sharif, is onÂ three-month long leave , and in his absenceÂ the prime minister had declaredÂ the portfolio of finance minster vacant.
Dar is undergoingÂ medical treatmentÂ in London while he is also facingÂ trial in a corruptionÂ reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau under the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.
On Thursday Islamabad High Court stayed proceedings against him in the Accountability CourtÂ till next month.
