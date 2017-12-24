Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dar on leave: Rana Muhammad Afzal to take charge as State Minister for Finance

ISLAMABAD:  The government has decided to appoint Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, a parliamentary secretary   Finance, as State Minister for Finance , in the absence of  Ishaq Dar.

A Minister of State is a junior minister who may assist a cabinet minister or have independent charge of a ministry.

According to Geo TV, the decision to appoint Afzal Khan was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was also present during the meeting.

Geo TV correspondent said Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has confirmed that he has been informed about the responsibilities being assigned to him as Minister of State for Finance . 

Senior PMLN leader Ishaq Dar. File photo

The cabinet division is expected to issue a notification regarding his appointment today.  The TV channel reported that Khan would take oath as  Minister of State on Tuesday.

Ishaq Dar, close aide to Nawaz Sharif, is on  three-month long leave , and in his absence  the prime minister had declared  the portfolio of finance minster vacant.

Dar is undergoing  medical treatment  in London while he is also facing  trial in a corruption  reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau under the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

On Thursday Islamabad High Court stayed proceedings against him in the Accountability Court  till next month.

 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more