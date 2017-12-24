Sun December 24, 2017
National

December 21, 2017

Opposition stages walkout from NA proceedings over FATA reforms bill


ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the National Assembly on Thursday staged a walkout from proceedings of House for not tabling FATA Reforms bill in the National Assembly.

MNA Ramaish Lal  pointed the quorum and Speaker suspended proceeding of the House till the completion of quorum. 

Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch said that bill  contains  25 points. He said consensus has been made on 24 points while one point is under discussion.

He assured the House that FATA Reforms Bill would be tabled before the House very soon.

