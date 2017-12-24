Sun December 24, 2017
National

December 21, 2017

Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan end differences

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan have ended their differences and the party is due to hold a press conference today (Thursday), according to Geo TV.

The party held a six-hour long meeting of its Rabita Committee at its temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad.

According to the TV channel, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and others attened the meeting of the party’s main decision making body.

Citing sources, Geo TV reported that the members of the Rabita Committee heard reservations and complaints from both Sattar and Khan and later asked them to put an end to their differences.

The MQM leaders also took a selfie at the end of the meeting which was widely circulated on social media.

