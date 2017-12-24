11 dead after passenger bus collides with trailer near Khanewal

MULTAN: At least 10 people were killed and 29 others were injured after a passenger bus, going to Rajanpur from Lahore, collided with trailerÂ near Khanewal at M4 motorway due to heavy fog in early hours of Thursday.



As per details, The incident took place in early hours of Thursday when a speedy passenger bus carrying more than 40 passengers was going to Rajanpur from Lahore collided withÂ trailer near Khanewal at M4 motorway due to heavy fog.

The police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Nishter hospital Multan after the accident.

