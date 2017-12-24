Pakistan committed to war on terror, reiterates Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that while we are committed in war on terror, we cannot be complacent about our preparations for response to conventional threat.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Bajwa visited Bahawalpur to witness winter collective training exercise of mechanised formation.



Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgun briefed the Army Chief about training of the Corps for assigned operational tasks.

General Bajwa appreciated high standards of training and professional skills displayed by the formation.

The Army Chief said, â€œWhile we are committed in War on Terror (WoT), we cannot be complacent about our preparations for response to conventional threat.â€