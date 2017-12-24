Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Abbsai says democracy best option to progress

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that democracy was the only best option to progress.

Addressing at the foundation-laying ceremony of a car assembling plant here at the industrial estate, the prime minister reiterated that the government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure.

He added that the general elections would be held on time and the masses woud decide about the future governemt.

The prime minister claimed that the government had overcome the shortage of gas and electricity in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more