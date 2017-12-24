Abbsai says democracy best option to progress

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that democracy was the only best option to progress.

Addressing at the foundation-laying ceremony of a car assembling plant here at the industrial estate, the prime minister reiterated that the government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure.

He added that the general elections would be held on time and the masses woud decide about the future governemt.

The prime minister claimed that the government had overcome the shortage of gas and electricity in the country.