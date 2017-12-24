Sea view murder: Three suspects acquitted for want of evidence





KARACHI: Police on Wednesday released three suspects in Zafir Zubairi murder case for want of evidence, Geo TV reported.

On December 3, Zafir was shot dead and another man injured at Sea View.

Police had arrested Khawar Burni and other suspects for their involvement in the murder the same day with the help of CCTV footage.

According to Geo TV, the police submitted a report to Judicial Magistrate South declaring three suspects not guilty. The court approved the police application.



Investigation Officer told the court that the police have found no evidence to try Hassan Burni, Haider Hussain and Raza Burni in the murder case .

He said the suspects be released as eyewitness also didn’t identify them as accomplices.

The police told the court that two suspects Khawar Burni and Abur Rehman were on judicial remand.