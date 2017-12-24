Pakistan, Japan vow to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday vowed to enhance bilateral ties, exploring further avenues for promoting cooperation on countering-terrorism during the 3rd Round of Pakistan-Japan Counter Terrorism Consultations.



As per details, The two sides held comprehensive discussion on various aspects of the threat posed by terrorism, affirming their resolve to jointly eradicate the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Ministry of foreign Affairs hosted the Japanese delegation headed by Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime of Japan, Eiji Yamamoto, while Pakistan side was led by Special Secretary (UN & EC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tasnim Aslam, said the statement.

During the meeting, Pakistan briefed the Japanese delegation on the improved security situation in the country, achieved major successes in the fight against terrorism through operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad, adding that all segments of the society contributed to establish peace.

While reaffirming its solidarity with the victims of terrorist attacks and acknowledging the sacrifices and successes of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, The Japanese delegation expressed to continue its support for Pakistan’s unmatched efforts in this regard.

Both sides also exchanged views on the threat posed by Da’esh in the Middle East and other parts of the world.