Pakistan ready for talks with India on all issues: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal told newsmen during a weekly briefing here on Thursday that Pakistan is ready for talks with India on all issues, including Kashmir, Siachen and Sir Creek.

He said that Pakistan, India and Kashmiris were parties to the Kashmir issue, which could not be addressed without their participation.

India has committed over 1300 ceasefire violation this year and also did not inform Pakistan in advance about the cruise missile test, he said.

He added that developments like testing of missiles underscore the need for two countries to engage in meaningful discussion on confidence building measures, arms race and strategic stability in South Asia.

Replying to questions, he said Indian jingoistic posture is threatening regional peace and tranquility.

He said Pakistan is committed to its policy of peaceful neighbourhood but India posture including its claims of surgical strikes and unprecedented escalation on Line of Control and Working Boundary are threat to peace.

The spokesman said as responsible member of the international community, Pakistan believes in peace but at the same time our armed forces are fully prepared and competent to defend the country against all threats.

Asked about establishment of a special cell by Indian intelligence agency RAW for anti-CPEC activities, the spokesperson said such attempts cannot deter Pakistan and China from working on economic and trade development as well as connectivity under CPEC.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal said presence of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan is a reality.

The spokesman thanked the UK for taking action against an anti-Pakistan propaganda in the country.

He said that Pakistan and the United States are engaged in a comprehensive dialogue to bridge gap between perceptions of the two countries on different issues.

He said the process of renewed engagement started when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met American leadership on sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

This was followed by exchange of several visits by senior officials of the two countries and delegation level talks.

He said the US Congress has authorized reimbursement of 700 million dollars under Coalition Support Fund.

The spokesperson said Pakistan also wants re-start of Strategic Dialogue between the two countries that has wider avenues for cooperation.