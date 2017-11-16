Thu November 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Share

NAB court recommends interior ministry to put Dar’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing a graft reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday recommended the interior ministry to put the name of the finance minister on the exit control list (ECL).

Earlier, the NAB court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the finance minister on Tuesday for his constant failure to appear before it.

Sources said that a formal request has been sent to the interior ministry to put Dar’s name on the ECL. The request also includes a covering letter and a copy of non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the accountability court.

The interior ministry was informed that the finance minister had not been appearing deliberately before the NAB court.

The sources said that a three-member committee of the interior ministry would decide on the NAB’s recommendation in the next 72 hours.

In September, a NAB court had indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a reference regarding owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

