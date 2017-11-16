Thu November 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Chief justice dismisses Nawaz’s plea for joint trial

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking to club together three corruption references against him.

The references were filed by the National Accountability (NAB) in an accountability court in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

The former prime minister wants the accountability court to club together the three references and hold a joint trial.

According to Geo News, the chief justice on Thursday heard Nawaz  Sharif’s plea in his chamber where Advocate Khawaja Haris appeared on behalf of the former prime minister.

Earlier, the plea was returned  by the registrar of the apex court who had  asked the applicant to approach the relevant platform.

 

