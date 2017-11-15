Wed November 15, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Sindh apex committee decides to send 28 terrorism-related cases to military courts

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the provincial apex committee, discussing several issues related to prevalent street crimes, land grabbing and ghost employees in the government departments.

It is learned that the apex committee has decided to forward 28 high profile terrorism-related cases to the military courts. The committee, after approving the recommendations, has directed the home ministry to forward the cases to the military courts.

The committee was told that the anti-terrorism courts in the province have so far convicted 1,521 criminals, 94 of which awarded death penalty, while 562 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The provincial apex committee was attended by provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Beg Mirza, Director General Rangers Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed, Inspector General (IG) Sindh A.D Khowaja, and other senior officials.

The committee agreed to induct street crime in the apex committee's domain, CM directed police and Rangers to initiate a targeted operations against groups involved in such criminal activities.

While the cases of high-profile prisoners were also discussed during the meeting.

