Top security meeting agrees to provide additional funds for Balochistan development

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and the military leadership during a National Security Committee meeting here on Wednesday agreed to provide additional resources for the development of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting, which was also attended by chiefs of the three armed forces, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, federal ministers and others.

The top security committee strongly condemned the recent attacks carried out on the Pak Army’s checkpost in Bajaur and also on police officials in Quetta, voicing concern over activities of hostile enemy intelligence agencies.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua briefed the meeting on the regional security.

The National Security Committee expressed satisfaction over the improved law and order situation maintained as a result of efforts of Pak Army and law enforcement agencies in the province.

The participants of the meeting agreed to form a mechanism to ensure transparency in the development projects.

They also agreed to continue cooperation with the Balochistan government for development in the province.