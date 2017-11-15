Wed November 15, 2017
November 15, 2017

Bilawal: Despite concerns ready to accept census results to end constitutional crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that despite reservations he was ready to accept the census results just to end the prevailing constitutional crisis in the country.

Speaking to the media here, Bilawal said that the names of two former PPP prime ministers – Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf – had been on the exit control list. They also faced cases in NAB, he added.

We will face courts, if any of our leaders is implicated in a case. But at the same time there should not be any discrimination in the cases being registered against the leaders of other parties including PTI and PML-N, he cleared.

Talking about the PTI’s demand of holding early elections, the PPP chief said that the polls should be held on time.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had been involved in all the conspiracies against democracy in his 35-year political career.

 

