National

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Assemblies might be dissolved before completing term, predicts Imran

KHANPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday predicted that the government might be dissolved before its term, adding that the elections must he held within 90 days in the event of dissolution of the parliament.

Speaking to the media here, Imran questioned which constitution forbids holding of elections before delimitation?

He claimed that most of the PML-N members were neither with Nawaz Sharif nor in favour of attacking judiciary.

The PTI chief said that the Sharif family had been making efforts to save their skin on technical grounds in corruption cases worth Rs300 billion.

 

In This Story

