SP, three family members shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: Superintendent of Police (SP) Balochistan police, his son, daughter in law and granddaughter were gunned down in Nawa Kali area of Quetta, police and hospital official said.

The wife of SP Investigation Muhammad Ilyas sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Earlier in the day, police on Wednesday found 15 bullet-ridden bodies of kidnap victims in the province near the border with Iran.

The bodies were found abandoned in a mountainous region of Buleda, in Baluchistan province, 600 km (370 miles) south of the provincial capital of Quetta, district commissioner Bashir Ahmad Bangalzai told Reuters.

It was not clear what prompted the killings, said Bangalzai. He said all 15 came from province of Punjab.

“We’re getting in contact with their families,” he said.

A police official said all 15 were reported to have been kidnapped on Tuesday.

No one has claimed responsibility.