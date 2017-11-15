Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest against killing of civilian in attack

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and protested over an attack from across the border in Kashmir in which an elderly woman was martyred.

Indian troops had opened unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chirikot Sector on Tuesday, martyring an aged woman.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal on Wednesday said the Indian attempt to politicize a humanitarian case by denying medical visa to a cancer patient was regrettable.

Addressing a press conference along with cancer survivor Osama and his parents, who had recently returned from Turkey after getting treatment for liver cancer, Dr Faisal said that New Delhi demanded a letter of approval from the foreign minister to issue a medical visa to Osama, which was a clear violation of international laws.

He said the patient had to suffer because of the wait and delaying for the medical visa by Indian embassy.

Speaking on this occasion, Osama regretted at the Indian attitude and said that the humanitarian issue was unnecessarily politicised.