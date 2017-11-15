Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest against killing of civilian in attack

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest against killing of civilian in attack

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and protested over an attack from across the border in Kashmir in which an elderly woman was martyred.

Indian troops had opened unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chirikot Sector on Tuesday, martyring an aged woman.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal on Wednesday said the Indian attempt to politicize a humanitarian case by denying medical visa to a cancer patient was regrettable.

Addressing a press conference along with cancer survivor Osama and his parents, who had recently returned from Turkey after getting treatment for liver cancer, Dr Faisal said that New Delhi demanded a letter of approval from the foreign minister to issue a medical visa to Osama, which was a clear violation of international laws.

He said the patient had to suffer because of the wait and delaying for the medical visa by Indian embassy.

Speaking on this occasion, Osama regretted at the Indian attitude and said that the humanitarian issue was unnecessarily politicised.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Assemblies might be dissolved before completing term, predicts Imran

Assemblies might be dissolved before completing term, predicts Imran
SP, three family members shot dead in Quetta

SP, three family members shot dead in Quetta
15 bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan

15 bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan
Court trying Nawaz on the basis of JIT’s interim report: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Court trying Nawaz on the basis of JIT’s interim report: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Load More load more