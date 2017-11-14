Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Civil, military leadership united on national issues, says Khurram

Civil, military leadership united on national issues, says Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said that civil and military leadership are united on all key issues and collectively evolving strategy on national security and other issues.

Talking to media, Khurram said that after US President Donald Trump’s statement, the national security meeting was called and the message was issued with consensus.

He further said that civil and military leadership held one-to-one meeting with US Secretary of State here and gave their view points.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s economic progress, Khurram said that political stability links to stable economy, adding that The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target of 7 percent can be achieved through economic stability.

He said that during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government economy and law and order have been improved in the country.

While lauding the efforts of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said that in  his (Nawaz) government China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was launched in the country as he wanted geo-economic connectivity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chinese couple holds marriage ceremony in Pakistani wedding style

Chinese couple holds marriage ceremony in Pakistani wedding style
Chief of Naval Staff Royal Navy UK visits Pakistan

Chief of Naval Staff Royal Navy UK visits Pakistan
Pakistan summons Afghan envoy, protests over cross-border attack

Pakistan summons Afghan envoy, protests over cross-border attack
No power can undo Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

No power can undo Pakistan: Gen Bajwa
Load More load more