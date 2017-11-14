Tue November 14, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Chinese couple holds marriage ceremony in Pakistani wedding style

BATTAGRAM: A Chinese couple working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project held their marriage ceremony again in a traditional Pakistani wedding style.

The groom working as an engineer had married to a Chinese girl last month in China.

Inspired by Pakistani culture, the couple had decided to re-hold their marriage ceremony in a traditional Pakistani fashion at the Kuzabanda base camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The groom, an engineer by profession, wore Sherwani with Shalwar Kameez while his wife donned an elegant red-coloured bridal dress.

Their guests, mostly Chinese engineers and workers, also put on Shalwar Kameez for the event.

 

