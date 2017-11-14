Chief of Naval Staff Royal Navy UK visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal Navy UK, Admiral Sir Philip Jones KCB ADC is on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chief of the Naval Staff.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal Navy UK was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers.

Later, Admiral Sir Philip Jones KCB ADC, called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where he held discussion on professional matters.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also discussed in detail.

A comprehensive brief on Pakistan Navy’s role in Regional Maritime Security situation and Operational Developments in the Indian Ocean was also given to the visiting dignitary.

The visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument at NHQ to pay homage to PN Shuhada.

In the second leg of his visit, Admiral Sir Philip Jones KCB ADC is scheduled to meet Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi. He will also deliver a lecture at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.

This visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the Navies.