No power can undo Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), quoting the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that no power can undo Pakistan.

The COAS stated this while interacting with Mangla Corps troops during his visit to the Strike Corps on Tuesday.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS witnessed ongoing training and addressed officers and troops.

Gen Bajwa appreciated state of high morale and standard of training.

He said that despite our commitments on western border and internal security duties we cannot remain oblivious of perpetual conventional threat which demands high standards of training and operational readiness.

Talking about challenges being faced by Pakistan, the COAS quoting the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that no power can undo Pakistan and for this purpose nation and its state institutions shall continue to cohesively perform in best interest of the country.

“We have come a long way in responding to the challenges and InshaAllah Pakistan is bound to rise. The only thing needed is to stay steadfast and remain united as a nation” the COAS emphasised”.

Upon arrival at Mangla, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman was also present on the occasion.