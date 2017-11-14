Elderly Pakistani woman martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Indian army violated ceasefire agreement and targeted civilian population in village Kakuta in Chirikot sector along LoC.

An elderly woman identified as Mehmooda Begum, 75, embraced shahadad, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistani troops responded befittingly and engaged Indian bunkers.

The latest incident of unprovoked firing took place three day after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control in Chirikot sector.

PM Abbasi was briefed by General Officer Commanding on situation along the LoC, Indian Ceasefire Violations targeting civilians and befitting professional response by Pakistan Army.

PM condemned Indian unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians. He said Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle.