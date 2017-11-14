Abbasi says govt to complete its term, announces Balochistan Package

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that the government would complete its tenure and the general elections would be held on time, quashing rumours about the early polls.

Speaking to journalists here, the prime minister said that the government would complete its tenure ending in June 2018. Later, after a period of two months, the general elections would be held, he continued.

The prime minister also announced a 10-year package for Balochistan, which includes provision of gas, electricity, clean drinking water and construction of schools.

Giving details of the package, Abbasi said that LPG plants were being established in each district of the province under a gas scheme.

He said that 50 percent funds for the Balochistan Package would be provided by the centre while the rest would be contributed by the provincial government. I would personally visit Quetta every second month to review the execution of the package, the premier added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit.

He was was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation in the province.