Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk & Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Abbasi says govt to complete its term, announces Balochistan Package

Abbasi says govt to complete its term, announces Balochistan Package

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that the government would complete its tenure and the general elections would be held on time, quashing rumours about the early polls.

Speaking to journalists here, the prime minister said that the government would complete its tenure ending in June 2018. Later, after a period of two months, the general elections would be held, he continued.

The prime minister also announced a 10-year package for Balochistan, which includes provision of gas, electricity, clean drinking water and construction of schools.

Giving details of the package, Abbasi said that LPG plants were being established in each district of the province under a gas scheme.

He said that 50 percent funds for the Balochistan Package would be provided by the centre while the rest would be contributed by the provincial government. I would personally visit Quetta every second month to review the execution of the package, the premier added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit.

He was was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Mufti Qavi released on bail, pledges struggle against women violence, honor killing

Mufti Qavi released on bail, pledges struggle against women violence, honor killing
All parameters of justice are only for Nawaz Sharif, his family, tweets Maryam

All parameters of justice are only for Nawaz Sharif, his family, tweets Maryam
SC reserves verdict in Imran Khan, Jahangir Tarin disqualification case

SC reserves verdict in Imran Khan, Jahangir Tarin disqualification case
Imran appears before court, granted bail in all cases

Imran appears before court, granted bail in all cases
Load More load more