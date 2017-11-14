Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran appears before court, granted bail in all cases

Imran appears before court, granted bail in all cases

ISLAMABAD:  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman bail in four cases pertaining to an attack on Pakistan Television, Parliament House and torturing of a senior police official during the sit-in of 2014.

Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before  the ATC after the court issued bailable arrest warrants for him for ignoring summons.

The court later declared him proclaimed offender when police submitted a report regarding failure to arrest Khan.

Khan appeared before the court along with his counsel Babar Awan which granted him bail in all the four case against surety bonds of Rs200,000 each.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to be part of the investigation and record his statement to police before adjourning the hearing to November 24.

Later on, Khan had a brief chat with reporters who had gathered outside the court, calling the cases against him politically motivated.

He said he was peacefully protesting for transparent election in the country but he was booked on terrorism charges.

“If they can lodge terrorism case against me, then they can do it with anybody. These people can issue arrest warrants for anybody in the name of terrorism. It was a politically motivated case,” said he.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar
Path to peace between Pakistan, India passes through Kashmir: Gen Zubair

Path to peace between Pakistan, India passes through Kashmir: Gen Zubair
Nawaz challenges accountability court's decision on joint trial plea

Nawaz challenges accountability court's decision on joint trial plea
Unloved vultures fight for their survival in Pakistan

Unloved vultures fight for their survival in Pakistan
Load More load more