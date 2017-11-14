Tue November 14, 2017
Nawaz challenges accountability court's decision on joint trial plea

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday challenged the accountability court’s orders on his plea seeking to club together three corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Azam Tarar, counsel for Sharif, submitted an application in the Islamabad High Court and prayed that the accountability court’s decision be declared null and void as it was given in haste without taking into consideration the Islamabad High Court’s detailed verdict on his client's plea.

The lawyer requested the court to fix the application for hearing today.

The accountability court last week  rejected ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking to club together three corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of Supreme Court verdict in Panama Papers case.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier asked the accountability court to review Nawaz Sharif's application.

 

