Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

No Muslim can compromise on finality of Prophethood: Iqbal

No Muslim can compromise on finality of Prophethood: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that no Muslim can compromise on the finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) and the entire nation is united in this regard.

The minister, in a statement here on Monday, said, “Pakistani nation loves the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

” Making the lives of patients, students and the general public miserable, he said, was not love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Even, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) tell us to respect the rights of every human being,” he added.

The minister said the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLR) and their leaders were constitutionally allowed to register a peaceful protest and he warned them not to take the law into their hands.

Iqbal also condemned the kidnapping of police personnel and termed it a severe crime.

He said that maintenance of peace in the country was obligation of all the citizens.

Anti-Pakistan forces were utilising picture of the protesters and speeches to defame Pakistan at the international level, he added.

He said the government was making efforts to avoid violence and also aware of inconvenience that was being caused to the general public.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

DG Rangers Sindh rejects allegations of 'political engineering' in Karachi

DG Rangers Sindh rejects allegations of 'political engineering' in Karachi
Army Chief meets gold medal winning Pak Army team

Army Chief meets gold medal winning Pak Army team
PML-N to raise voice against state institutions exceeding constitutional limits

PML-N to raise voice against state institutions exceeding constitutional limits
Sindh conditionally agrees to constitutional amendment on new delimitation

Sindh conditionally agrees to constitutional amendment on new delimitation
Load More load more