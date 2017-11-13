No Muslim can compromise on finality of Prophethood: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that no Muslim can compromise on the finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) and the entire nation is united in this regard.

The minister, in a statement here on Monday, said, “Pakistani nation loves the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

” Making the lives of patients, students and the general public miserable, he said, was not love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Even, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) tell us to respect the rights of every human being,” he added.

The minister said the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLR) and their leaders were constitutionally allowed to register a peaceful protest and he warned them not to take the law into their hands.

Iqbal also condemned the kidnapping of police personnel and termed it a severe crime.

He said that maintenance of peace in the country was obligation of all the citizens.

Anti-Pakistan forces were utilising picture of the protesters and speeches to defame Pakistan at the international level, he added.

He said the government was making efforts to avoid violence and also aware of inconvenience that was being caused to the general public.