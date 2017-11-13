Mon November 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Army Chief meets gold medal winning Pak Army team

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) met with Pakistan Army team that won Gold Medal in “Exercise Cambrian Patrol” held in UK from 13-22 October.

A total of 131 teams participated in the event known as one of the toughest patrolling test for military personnel.

Pakistan won gold medal for consecutive 3rd time while 4th time overall.

The Army Chief appreciated the team for their commendable performance.

Cambrian Patrol is physically challenging and arduous exercise which concentrates on teamwork for achieving the mission.

The team of 8 x men carrying up to 40 kgs of combat gear crosses some of the most unforgiving mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, UK, amid tactical and technical challenges, testing leadership, self-discipline, courage and determination of participants.

