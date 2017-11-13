Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

Kamal’s fresh bid to establish PSP reach across city

Kamal’s fresh bid to establish PSP reach across city
Read More

MQM-P not to merge with PSP: Subzwari

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari cleared on Saturday that the party would not merge with any...

Read More
Advertisement

MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi resigns

MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi resigns

KARACHI: MQM-P’s lawmaker, Ali Raza Abidi, have resigned from his National Assembly seat NA-250, citing multiple reasons including a political alliance with rival Pak Sarzameen Party.

Following the announcement, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq called Ali Raza Abidi for confirmation of his resignation on Wednesday.

The lawmaker had earlier voiced opposition over the alliance with Mustafa Kamal-led PSP, which later ended due to differences within the party. Both parties later claimed that the alliance was forged by the ‘establishment’.

Announcing the decision, Abidi said due to certain political and personal reasons he is quitting from the NA. He further added that he will personally confirm his resignation before the Speaker.

He tweeted: “[there are] various reasons; 1.The 4 year operation in Karachi, its motives, interventions, its results and the future; 2. Couldn’t do much for my constituents and Karachi; 3. Census results; 4. LG powers; 5. Can’t be a part of electoral alliance with PSP.

MQM-P is the fourth largest party in the national assembly with 24 members. Couple of weeks ago, MQM-P’s chief had threatened to quit from the assemblies en masse if there members were pressured to switch sides.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder roars in skies of Dubai

Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder roars in skies of Dubai
Justice Khosa recuses himself from Hudaibiya case

Justice Khosa recuses himself from Hudaibiya case
Sattar, Kamal pursuing MQM founder’s line: Merchant

Sattar, Kamal pursuing MQM founder’s line: Merchant
Five wounded in Khuzdar blast near stadium

Five wounded in Khuzdar blast near stadium
Load More load more