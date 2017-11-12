Sun November 12, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 12, 2017

Hudaibiya Paper Mills appeal: Facts leading to fixation of hearing

Nawaz, Abbasi meeting before Hudaibiya case hearing

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today.

The two will discuss current political situation and party's future course in this regard. The meeting is important in light of Hudaibiya Paper Mills reopening in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The apex court will take up the appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Lahore High Court (LHC)'s 2014 order quashing a reference against the Sharif family in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

The Sharif family is already facing corruption references in the accountability court, and on November 8, the ousted prime minister was indicted in three separate corruption references filed against him and his children.

The Accountability Court (AC) on Friday announced its detailed judgement on a plea by Nawaz Sharif to club three references against him.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, will hear the appeal of NAB, challenging the LHC order of 2014, quashing a reference against the Sharif family in the Hudaibiya case.

