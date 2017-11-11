No one is like Nawaz in showing patience, tweets Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has said that no one is like the ex-PM, who despite being hurt repeatedly had never pointed finger at the national institutions for the sake of country.

ھر کوئ نوازشریف نہیں کہ بار بار زخم کھا کر بھی وطن کی خاطر اداروں کا پردہ رکھے! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 11, 2017

In twitter messages on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz, who has been quite active on the social networking site, said the former prime minister’s patience is for Pakistan’s security, defense and prestige.