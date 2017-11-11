Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

No one is like Nawaz in showing patience, tweets Maryam

No one is like Nawaz in showing patience, tweets Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has said that no one is like the ex-PM, who despite being hurt repeatedly had never pointed finger at the national institutions for the sake of country.

 

In twitter messages on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz, who has been quite active on the social networking site, said the former prime minister’s patience is for Pakistan’s security, defense and prestige.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz has gone, now it’s Shehbaz’s turn to go: Imran

Nawaz has gone, now it’s Shehbaz’s turn to go: Imran
MQM-P not to merge with PSP: Subzwari

MQM-P not to merge with PSP: Subzwari
I am not being given opportunity of fair trail, complains Nawaz

I am not being given opportunity of fair trail, complains Nawaz
Establishment hosted MQM-PSP talks at Farooq Sattar's request : Mustafa Kamal

Establishment hosted MQM-PSP talks at Farooq Sattar's request : Mustafa Kamal
Load More load more