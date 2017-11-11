Nawaz has gone, now it’s Shehbaz’s turn to go: Imran

TAUNSA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif had already gone and now it’s Shehbaz Sharif’s turn to go.

Addressing a rally here, he said the former prime minister had gone and would never return as now the Hudaibiya Mills case has also been opened.

He claimed that the PTI government would collect taxes from the rich and put big thieves behind bars after coming into power.

He demanded of the prime minister to hold early elections as currently no government exists in the country.

The PTI chief said that the ministers had been giving a protocol of 40 vehicles to a person involved in stealing Rs300 billion.