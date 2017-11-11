Sat November 11, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 11, 2017

I am not being given opportunity of fair trail, complains Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he was not being given the opportunity of fair trial in the interim references filed in the light of court orders.

Geo News has received a copy of the ex-PM’s statement submitted in reply to a charge sheet in the reference.

The former premier said that the Supreme Court had given a strict observation in its Nov 7 decision.

The Article 10-A of the Constitution gives the right of fair trail to every citizen, he added.

He said that the probe launched into the reference was politically motivated and against the regulations.

Refuting the allegations leveled against him, he termed them as unfounded.

