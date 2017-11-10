Pak Rangers, India's BSF meeting concludes

RAWALPINDI: The three-day 44th meeting between Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) ended in New Delhi with a resolve to protect the lives of innocent civilians across LOC on Friday, ISPR statement said.

Security forces of both countries have made “serious endeavours” to resolve issues related to border management at post, company and battalion levels by encouraging local commanders to work in cooperation, Pakistan Army’s media wing said in a press release.

According to ISPR, the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Forces (BSF) has come to a conclusion that the spirit of a 2003 ceasefire agreement must be revived to protect the lives of innocent civilians, as unprovoked firing across LOC often claims lives of women and children.

The meeting was held in a highly congenial and conducive atmosphere, which also discussed the measures to effectively check smuggling and border crossings from both sides,” statement said.

The leadership of both the forces also talked about speeding up the repatriation process of fishermen detained in Indian prisons due to inadvertent border crossings, in order to reunite the affected.