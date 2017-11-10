PM Abbasi, COAS Gen. Bajwa visit LoC

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control in Chirikot sector, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to ISPR, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir was also present.

PM Abbasi was briefed by General Officer Commanding on situation along the LoC, Indian Ceasefire Violations targeting civilians and befitting professional response by Pakistan Army.

PM condemned Indian unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians. He said Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle.

While interacting with families of shaheeds and injured in Indian shelling, PM Abbasi appreciated their determination and resolve. He also announced enhancement in financial assistance to the families of shaheeds and injured and approved funds to develop community protection bunkers for safety of civilian population.