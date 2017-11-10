MQM-P approaches ECP against Vohra after breakup with PSP

KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan has approached the electoral body to de-notify Arshad Vohra as Karachi Deputy Mayor after he switched to another party.

In a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar asked to de-notify Vohra and hold elections on his seat.

Sattar said that switching side is an unconstitutional act by the deputy mayor, adding that the party's highest decision making body (Rabita Committeee) has authorised me to approach the ECP in this regard.

Arshad Vohra had joined rival Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) earlier this month but did not resign from his post.

Although the MQM-P had earlier said that it would approach the ECP, no action was taken since then. It came only after back-to-back political developments in the city.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, MQM-P and PSP announced to form an electoral alliance for next election under a new name and symbol. Addressing the presser alongside Sattar, PSP leader Mustafa Kamal said his party will not agree to anything associated with MQM, whether it is its name or its symbol, a kite.

This announcement shocked MQM-P’s rank and file who accused Sattar of 'selling out the mohajirs' and later the MQM-P co-ordination committee in a meeting decided to maintain party's identity.

All this blame game angered Sattar who on late Thursday night surprised everyone with his sudden announcement in a crowded press conference at his house of quitting politics.

As he was speaking to the press, the MQM-P leaders arrived and successfully convinced him to withdraw his announcement.