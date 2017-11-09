Thu November 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Pak Navy assumes guards duty at mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: A prestigious change of guards ceremony was held Thursday at mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the entire nation celebrated 140th birth anniversary of national poet, who envisioned a separate homeland for Muslims of British India.

An agile yet smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Contingents of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers formed up outside the Mazar and took positions alongside where both the outgoing and incoming guards were inspected by Station Commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Dr Sajid Mahmood Shahzad.

Marching to the band tunes, the Naval Contingent took positions at the four corners of the Mazar.

Simultaneously, Rangers were ceremoniously moved out by their Officer-in-Charge.

The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the Mazar of Allama Iqbal by Station Commander (Navy) on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, Officers, Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy.

Later on, Station Commander offered Fateha and recorded his impression in the visitors book.

The ceremony was witnessed by a large number of military, civil officials, school children and general public.

