Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind

LAHORE: Famous cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday visited the residence of Sharif family in Raiwind, according to Geo News.

The Tableeghi Jamaat cleric is said to have prayed for the recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is being treated for throat cancer in London.

The Maulana met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and also prayed for his family.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from office of the prime minister in July this year over an undeclared mean of income in the wake of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to also file corruption references against Sharif, his sons, his daughter, son-in-law and close aide Ishaq Dar.

The NAB filed references against the family in an accountability court in Islamabad which have indicted Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with throat cancer as the ruling family nominated her as its candidate for National Assembly constituency NA-120, the seat which fell vacant with disqualification of her husband Nawaz Sharif.