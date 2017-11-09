Thu November 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Imran reiterates call for early election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday called for early election in the country saying it was in the best interest of the country to go for the polls. 

“When someone’s mandate becomes suspicious, then fresh election is held, and in the current circumstances  early elections are in the best interest of the nation,” said he while talking to media.

He said he sees nothing but early elections being held in the country given where the country stands now.

“There is no government in the country, and stock market is crashing,” said he.

He said Theresa May and Tayyip Erdogan held new elections in UK and Turkey respectively. "This process strengthens democracy." 

The PTI chairman said  prime minister visited London to oversee matters of his airline while Punjab Chief Minister went to the British capital to make a compromise with his elder brother in a bid to assume control of the party.

“Are these real issues facing the country,” he asked.

He said he economic condition was such that the finance minister is on the hospital bed as he faces cases while foreign minister is caught drawing salary of 50,000 dirham with his Dubai Iqama exposed.

He said he calls on the prime minister to take the country towards election immediately.

Imran Khan said the court said in its detailed judgment in Panama Papers case  said that they (ruling family) appointed their own people as heads of state institutions.

“Former NAB chairman should be given exemplary punishment because he attempted to save robber’s money”  

 

