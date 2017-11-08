MQM-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi quits party over alliance with PSP

Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member national Assembly Syed Ali Raza Abidi has announced to quit party over alliance with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

In a message on twitter, Ali Raza Abidi also announced to resign from NA-251 in protest against MQM-P alliance with Mustafa Kamal’s party Wednesday.

Ladies n Gentlemen from the Holy land of Karbala, I announce to quit MQMP n resign from NA251 as this is not what I believed in n stood for. — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) November 8, 2017

Syed Ali Raza Abidi is in Karbala, Iraq from where he made the announcement.

Meanwhile, MQM-P deputy convener Amir Khan has also expressed his concern over the alliance with PSP.

Khah, who is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, said he was concerned about the prevailing situation, adding that it was not what they had decided.