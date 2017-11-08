MQM, PSP to join forces over Karachi issues

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have decided to join forces to raise the issues facing the metropolis, in a rare political move days after Karachi's Deputy Mayor, a former leader of the MQM, defected to the PSP.

According to Geo News, MQM leader Farooq Sattar will address a press conference at the Karachi Press Club today (Wednesday) which would also be attended by some PSP leaders.

PSP was founded by former Karachi mayor and senior leader of the MQM Mustafa Kamal last year who levelled serious allegations against his former party supremo Altaf Hussain at a press conference.

Days later, he along with some other defectors from the MQM founded PSP and invited people of Karachi to join them.

Several MQM lawmakers and party workers have joined the PSP since its formation.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra quit the MQM last week just days after Farooq Sattar threatened his party lawmakers would resign from the Parliament and the Sindh Assembly if policy of forcing MQM workers to join PSP continues.

Sattar, a senior parliamentarian, has been at the helm of affairs of the MQM since Altaf Hussain's anti-state speech that he delivered on August 22 last year.

The speech led to a attack on media and violence elsewhere in the city. The paramilitary troops and police launched a crackdown against the MQM arresting several party workers and sealing its headquarters in Azizabad area of the metropolis.