Nawaz should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking SC judges: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of judges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said the former prime minister should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking Supreme Court judges.

The PTI chairman took to Twitter and criticized Nawaz Sharif after Pakistan Muslim League leader appeared before an accountbaility court and harbouring anger and grudges against him.

“Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking SC judges simply because they exposed his ill-gotten money & corruption,” he tweeted.

The former cricket hero said in an other tweet that Nawaz Sharif was attacking and seeking to destroy institutions to save money plundered from nation.