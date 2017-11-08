Wed November 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking SC judges: Imran

Nawaz should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking SC judges: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of judges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said the former prime minister should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking Supreme Court judges.

The PTI chairman took to Twitter and criticized  Nawaz Sharif after Pakistan Muslim League leader appeared before an accountbaility court and harbouring anger and grudges against him.

“Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking SC judges simply because they exposed his ill-gotten money & corruption,” he tweeted.

 

The former cricket hero said in an other tweet that Nawaz Sharif was attacking and seeking to destroy institutions to  save  money plundered from nation.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Fuming Nawaz accuses judges of harbourbing anger against him

Fuming Nawaz accuses judges of harbourbing anger against him
Nawaz's plea for joint trial rejected

Nawaz's plea for joint trial rejected
'Seat of justice spewing venom', Maryam reacts to SC's verdict

'Seat of justice spewing venom', Maryam reacts to SC's verdict
Gen Bajwa has termed Pak-Iran border as border of peace, friendship: DG ISPR

Gen Bajwa has termed Pak-Iran border as border of peace, friendship: DG ISPR
Load More load more