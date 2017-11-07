Gen Bajwa has termed Pak-Iran border as border of peace, friendship: DG ISPR

TEHRAN: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday that the COAS had termed the Pak-Iran border as the border of peace and friendship.

The DG ISPR stated this during a joint press conference with the Gen Staff Officer of Iranian Army here.

The DG ISPR on behalf of the COAS thanked the Iranian military and government for their hospitality during the visit.

He said that the Army Chief had brought a message of friendship and cooperation to Iran.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also briefed the Iranian media about Pakistan’s efforts, achievements and sacrifices in war against terror and towards regional peace.

He said that Pakistan wishes peace in Afghanistan and supports all initiatives towards this end. We have done everything on Pakistani side of the border. There are no terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan.

He further said that Daesh was growing in Afghanistan as threat to region. A regional approach is required to defeat this threat. Pakistan has taken effective measures on Pakistan-Afg border. Terrorists are likely to exploit friendly Pak-Iran border. Enhanced Pak-Iran border security is in mutual interest.

The DG ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s soil will not be used against any country including Iran.

He also thanked Iranian supreme leader for this supportive statement on Kashmir.

He said that the military leadership of both Pakistan and Iran had agreed to continue bilateral engagements for enhanced security cooperation.

Pakistan has stated that its relations with Iran are not at the cost of her relations with any other country and vice versa, he further said.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan Armed Forces are capable to thwart any threat with support of Pakistani nation. In Pakistan, we say that prerogative of declaring jihad rests only with state and Armed Forces are state instrument for its application against anti-state elements, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Gen Staff Officer of Iranian army thanked the Pakistani delegation for their visit.

He acknowledged the successful visit and supportive of suggestions made by COAS Gen QamarJaved Bajwa.

The Gen Staff Officer assured that Iranian soil shall not be used against Pakistan.