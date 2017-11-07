Tue November 07, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 7, 2017

PAF stands ready as ever for air defence of motherland: Air chief
Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force desires to learn from PAF experiences

ISLAMABAD: Major General (Pilot) Yousef Ahmad Al-Hanity, Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force visited Air Headquarters Islamabad, Tuesday.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office and matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed.

Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel. He also lauded PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.

Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries.

He also offered assistance and support in the field of aviation and military training to Jordanian Air Force.

The visiting dignitary also attended a briefing at Air Headquarters on the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force delegation is on four days visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Air Force.

The delegation will visit various PAF bases and installations.

