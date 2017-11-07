Funeral prayers offered for Pakistani diplomatic official gunned down in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers for Pakistani diplomatic official Rana Nayyar, who was gunned down in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, yesterday, were offered here on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and other high-ranking officials attended the funeral prayers.

Earlier, Nayyar's body was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at the Torkham border Tuesday morning.

Rana Nayyar, who worked as an assistant with the diplomatic mission, was gunned down by unknown attackers riding on motorbike outside his house in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Monday.

The FO strongly condemning the murder had demanded of the Afghan government to enhance security of Pakistan’s diplomatic staff.

A senior Afghan official had been summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday to receive protest over the murder of Pakistani diplomatic official.