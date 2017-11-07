Mirwaiz among 500 most influential Muslims in world

ISLAMABAD: The Jordon-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has chosen for the fourth consecutive time the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, among the 500 most influential Muslim personalities across the globe and one among five top most influential personalities in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the RISSC-Jordan’s annual report for year 2018, tilted ‘The Muslim 500’ says that Dr Mirwaiz Umar Farooq inherited the title of the 14th Mirwaiz, (traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 after the martyrdom of his father.

Since the young age, the Mirwaiz has been raising the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations, European Parliament and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the report said.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the report declaring the Mirwaiz among the most influential 500 Muslims across the globe as a matter of pride and honour for the people of Kashmir and an acknowledgment of their rightful and just struggle.

It condemned the continued denial of travel documents to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the Indian authorities for the past many years, disallowing him to travel abroad to represent the case of oppressed Kashmiris demanding their fundamental human and political right.