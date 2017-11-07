Nephew of Maulana Masood Azhar killed in Occupied Kashmir: AFP

SRINAGAR: A nephew of Maulana Masood Azhar was killed in a gun battle in Occupied Kashmir, AFP quoted Indian officials as saying on Tuesday.

Three men including Talha Rasheed, a nephew of Maulana Azhar, and an Indian army soldier also died in the gun battle that took place in the southern town of Pulwama late Monday, the news agency reported.

India accuses Pakistan of sending militants into Kashmir to attack its forces.

Islamabad insists it provides diplomatic, not armed, support to Kashmiris and backs their claim to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been martyred by Indian forces since 1989.

Last week, India failed in its second attempt to get Maulana Masood Azhar blacklisted by the UN after China blocked a resolution to declare him a global terrorist.