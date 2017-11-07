Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar appear before accountability court in NAB references

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law captain (Rtd) Safdar have appeared before the accountability court today, in NAB reference.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir will hear the case, while Nawaz Sharif plea to club all the references will also be heard on the same day.

Nawaz and others arrived at the accountability court at 8:45am amid tight security. A large number of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters who arrived from different parts of the country gathered outside the court and chanted slogans in support of ousted prime minister Nawaz and he responded to them by waving his hand.

About 1,500 policemen were deployed in Islamabad on the occasion of appearance of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar before the accountability court and a number of routes were also closed in Islamabad over security concerns.

Earlier, the former premier also held consultation with his lawyers pertaining to today's hearing of cases against him and his family by an accountability court.

The legal team advised him to appear before the court, after which he decided to attend the proceedings.

On October 26, the accountability court hearing corruption references against the Sharif family issued bailable warrants for former premier Nawaz Sharif in two references.

The hearing was then adjourned until November 3, with the last chance for the former premier to ensure his presence in court.

The cases have been filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's order in the Panama Papers case.

At the hearing on October 19, Nawaz, in his absence, was indicted in the Avenfield properties case alongside Maryam and Safdar. while Nawaz has also been indicted in the two other references against him.