Four DMC officials facilitate culprits of Baldia factory inferno: ex-MQM leader

KARACHI: Salman Mujahid Baloch, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader, has revealed that four officials of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Karachi had facilitated the arsonists of Baldia factory carnage in which over 250 labourers were burnt to death.

In his letter to DG Ranger, Salman Mujahid Baloch stated that key suspects of Baldia factory blaze have arrested but their facilitators are still at large.

As per details, He said that four DMC officers, namely Akmal Siddiqui, Mirza Asif Baig, Ameer Ali Qadri and Shahnawaz Bhatti facilitated then MQM Baldia Town Sector Incharge Rehman Bhola and others to set the factory on fire.

Baloch said that these officers were also involved in corruption and irregularities in the department. He added that the money is sent to the prime accused involved in the Baldia Factory fire.

Earlier in October, the main accused in the 2012 Baldia factory inferno case, Hammad Siddiqui was nabbed in UAE.

Diplomatic sources said that legal formalities have been completed and documentation to bring the accused to Pakistan have been handed over to diplomatic officials.

Siddiqui has reportedly made several revelations to police, and named Naveed and Danish during the investigation. Emirati sources have said the police is looking for the escaped duo.

In Dec 2016, another key accused in the Baldia factory fire case, Abdul Rahman alias Bhola, was also arrested from Bangkok, Thailand, by Interpol.